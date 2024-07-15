Pan-Arab cooperation key amid ongoing challenges: GCC chief

The GCC chief underlined the significance of today’s gathering as proof of Gulf and Arab resolve to expose Israeli occupation oppression and inhuman practices…reports Asian Lite News

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said that the member countries attach paramount significance to common Arab action amid the current challenges haunting the Arab world.



According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Budaiwi made the remark during a press conference after partaking in an Arab Parliament session held at the Cairo-based Arab League. He pointed out the historical and effective role of the Gulf bloc in promoting Arab unity,

strengthening citizenship, and offering all types of backing to Arab countries at political, economic, developmental, social, and humanitarian levels.

The GCC chief underlined the significance of today’s gathering as proof of Gulf and Arab resolve to expose Israeli occupation oppression and inhuman practices.

Israeli attacks on camps draw UAE ire

The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continuing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, and the most recent targeting of camps for displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which led to numerous deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of ensuring the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinians.

The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

UAE provides 3 tonnes of medical supplies for Khan Younis

The UAE urgently provided three tonnes of medical supplies and a variety of medicines to support the healthcare sector and hospitals still operating in Gaza Strip, following the recent events and developments in Khan Younis.

This response came after calls from the health sector regarding a shortage of medicines, including Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, to ensure the continued provision of medical services to the injured, patients, and healthcare for all displaced people.

The medical aid includes a number of necessary medical supplies for hospitals facing shortages, medicines for various types of injuries, a quantity of insulin dosages for diabetic patients, and various solutions to support the healthcare sector in this critical situation.

The UAE, in coordination with various hospitals and international medical organisations, aims to enhance the healthcare situation in Gaza Strip after its deterioration due to the war, which resulted in dozens of hospitals going out of service due to destruction and a lack of sufficient medicines and medical supplies to continue providing medical services to patients and the injured in various areas of Gaza Strip.

The UAE has provided a series of medical assistance to hospitals in Gaza Strip, including 10 ambulances equipped with all modern capabilities. The total amount of assistance sent by the country has reached 337 tonnes, including medical devices, medicines, and essential supplies for the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity within medical care institutions and hospitals.

