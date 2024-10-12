IDF Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ After Attack On UN Peacekeepers

The IDF has expressesd “deep concern” over the incident and is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday expressed “deep concern” after two UN peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike in Lebanon, and said the peacekeepers were injured by Israeli fire as it was engaging Hezbollah, as reported by The Times of Israel.

“Earlier today (Friday), IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a@UNIFIL_post, located approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel,” the IDF said in a post on X.

“Hours before the incident, the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident,” it added.

Earlier in a post on X, the IDF said, “The IDF has been notified that two@UNpeacekeepers were inadvertently hurt during IDF combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.”

“The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details,” the IDF international spokesperson wrote.

“It is crucial to note that the IDF is operating in southern Lebanon as part of an ongoing conflict with Hezbollah whose terrorists and infrastructure are in close proximity to@UNIFIL_positions posing a significant risk to the safety of peacekeepers,” the IDF said.

“The IDF takes every precaution to minimize harm to civilians and peacekeepers alike. Given the complex and challenging operational environment in which Hezbollah uses civilian and UNIFIL facilities as shields, the IDF will continue making efforts to mitigate the risk of such unfortunate incidents happening again,” it added.

“It is unfortunate that since 2006, UN Security Council Resolution 1701 has not been fully enforced and that Hezbollah violated it by establishing extensive militarized presence in southern Lebanon requiring the IDF to operate against Hezbollah’s weapons, assets and personnel in the area,” the IDF said.

“The IDF remains committed to protecting Israeli communities along the border and will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of civilians and peacekeepers in this volatile region. We are committed to a careful examination of these incidents and to engaging in ongoing dialogue with UNIFIL and the nation states that participate in the peacekeeping mission,” it added. (ANI)

