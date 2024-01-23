India-Egypt Military Drill to Include Hostage Rescue Ops

The first edition of the exercise was conducted last year in India…reports Asian Lite News

A Indian Army contingent, comprising 25 personnel, has reached Egypt to take part in the 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Cyclone’, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

According to a ministry official, the exercise, being conducted at Anshas from January 22 to February 1, will focus on tactical interactions, improvised explosive device and hostage rescue scenarios.

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Egyptian contingent, also comprising 25 personnel is being represented by Egyptian Commando Squadron and Egyptian Airborne Platoon, the official said.

As per the official, the aim of the exercise is to acquaint both sides with each other’s operating procedures against the backdrop of special operations in desert/semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter.

Exercise Cyclone is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills, the official said, adding that the exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations in sub-conventional domain and conducted in three phases.

While the first phase will include military exhibitions and tactical interactions, the second will focus on training on IEDs, counter-IED, and combat first aid.

The third and final phase will encompass a joint tactical exercise based on fighting in built-up area and hostage rescue scenarios.

The exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices, the official

said, adding that will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

Exercise ‘Khanjar’ Commences in Himachal Pradesh

The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar started at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh. The exercise is being conducted from January 22 to February 3.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment. The exercise is an annual event conducted alternately in the two nations.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), according to the press release. Meanwhile, the Kyrgyzstan contingent comprising 20 personnel is represented by the Scorpion Brigade.

The Khanjar exercise is aimed at exchanging experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces operations in built-up areas and mountainous terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will emphasise developing Special Forces skills and advanced techniques of insertion and extraction, according to the release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Earlier, in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bishkek to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) to be held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, he met Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and conveyed India’s support for the successful Kyrgyz SCO Presidency. The two leaders discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma.

“Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in banking, energy, health and pharma, defence, agriculture and investments. Conveyed India’s support for the successful Kyrgyz Presidency of SCO Council of Heads of Government,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaishankar also held talks with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev about strengthening India-Kyrgyz cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and developmental projects.

“Good to see my old friend FM Zheenbek Kulubaev in Bishkek. Spoke about strengthening India-Kyrgyz cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, development projects, health and education. Also exchanged views on Afghanistan, West Asia and connectivity,” he added on X. (ANI)

