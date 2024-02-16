India, Qatar chart ‘futuristic roadmap’

One of the key areas of conversation between Indian Prime Minister and Qatari Amir was the deepening of economic ties between the two nations, as both leaders expressed a commitment to enhancing trade and investment….reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed ways to chart a “futuristic roadmap” to strengthen the partnership between both nations.

Both leaders deliberated to bolster bilateral relations on a wide range of issues and also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues.

The talks, held in Doha, focused on various facets of collaboration, ranging from trade and investment to energy, space, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.

“Charting a futuristic roadmap for India-Qatar partnership! A productive meeting between PM @narendramodi and the Amir of Qatar, HH @TamimBinHamad in Doha,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X.

One of the key areas of conversation was the deepening of economic ties between the two nations, as both leaders expressed a commitment to enhancing trade and investment.

Meanwhile, Modi said his visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the friendship between the two countries and that India looks forward to scaling cooperation in key sectors including trade and technology.

“My visit to Doha has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology, and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality,” PM Modi in a post on X.

He arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Wednesday night from UAE. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Doha on Thursday and held a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting was also attended by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

PM Modi thanked the Amir Sheikh Tamim for taking care of the over 8 lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar. The two leaders met at Amiri Palace in Doha on Thursday. He also invited the Amir to pay an early visit to India.

PM Modi conveyed India’s commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. The discussions covered a wide array of topics, including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnerships, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, the MEA said.

He invited Amir to pay an early visit to India, it added.

Amir reciprocated the Prime Minister’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. The Amir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community to Qatar’s development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by a banquet lunch at the Amiri Palace, hosted in honour of the Prime Minister, said the MEA.

PM Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Doha in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister congratulated Father Amir on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar’s development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations.

The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the insightful observations of Father Amir on regional and global developments.

Father Amir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond, epitomized by mutual trust and cooperation. He also appreciated the role of the Indian community in Qatar’s development and in nourishing the bilateral partnership, the MEA said.

PM Modi has left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to the UAE and Qatar. He arrived in Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Wednesday night from the UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar. “Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)

