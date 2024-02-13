Indian Community Buzzing for ‘Ahlan Modi’

This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014….reports Asian Lite News

Hailing the Indian diaspora ahead of his two-day visit to the UAE and Qatar beginning on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of close, friendly ties and said he will deepen bilateral relations with the two nations.

This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014.

“Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India’s bilateral relations with these nations,” the Prime Minister wrote on X on Tuesday as he spoke of “the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship.”

“I am eager to meet my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed (UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan). I will have the honour of inaugurating the first Hindu temple in UAE. I will also address the Indian Community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi,” Modi said.

Hailing the Indian diaspora’s efforts to deepen New Delhi’s engagement with the world, the PM said he looks forward to meeting the community at the ‘Hello Modi (Alhan Modi)’ event at the Zayed Sports City in UAE.

Roughly 8,40,000 Indians reside in Qatar, and at 3.5 million, the community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE, forming an ‘important connect’ between the host and mother countries.

“We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion,” Modi wrote on X.

Ahead of inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, the PM said in his departure statement that “the BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share.”

His other engagements include holding wide-ranging discussions with President Al Nahyan on taking the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward.

The two leaders had met in Gujarat, where Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

At the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, PM and Defence Minister of UAE, PM Modi will also address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14, 2024.

“My discussions with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of the Summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai,” Modi said.

‘Ahlan Modi’ gathers enthusiastic response

The Indian community is looking forward to the grand event called ‘Ahlan Modi’. While speaking to ANI, the President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the Ahlan Modi initiative Jitendra Vaidya expressed his happiness and anticipation for the ground-breaking event.

“Our gates are yet to open, but people are already standing at each gate of this stadium. I can say this with guarantee that whenever people will remember a public event of PM Modi outside the country, ‘Ahlan Modi’ will be remembered as a landmark event. The programs will start here around 12 noon (local time). Over 800 participants will perform here today. When we were planning the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event, we thought of bringing celebrities here but when PM Modi got to know this he said, your people are celebrities” Jitendra Vaidya said.

Gaurav Verma, a representative from Chhappan Bhog Abu Dhabi, a renowned Indian restaurant chain that has set up shop at the venue is looking forwar to the event.

While speaking to ANI, Gaurav Verma said, “…We are very excited waiting for PM Modi to come in just a few hours. We are expecting a full house. Our stall is pure vegetarian…”

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country’s population.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India’s regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

Modi’s visit to Qatar was announced hours after the release of eight Indian former naval officers, detained in the country since August 2022 and sentenced to death by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26 last year.

“India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education,” PM Modi said.

He lauded the presence of the over 800,000-strong Indian community in Doha as a “testament to our strong people-to-people ties.”

ALSO READ: Modi to Cement Diaspora Ties in UAE-Qatar Visits

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]