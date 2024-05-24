Iran’s Raisi laid to rest

Three million people attended the funeral ceremony in Mashhad…reports Asian Lite News

Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash at the weekend, was laid to rest in his home city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Raisi was buried next to the mausoleum of the eighth Shiite Imam Reza in Mashhad, state broadcaster IRIB reported. It is considered the most important Shia shrine in Iran.

Three million people attended the funeral ceremony in Mashhad, according to the state news agency IRNA. There were no independent estimates.

Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven other occupants were killed in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country on Sunday. Amirabdollahian was buried in the capital Tehran on Thursday.

Prior to this, there was another state-organized funeral service for the president in his home region of Khorasan, where tens of thousands took part.

The provincial capital of Birjand was chosen as the penultimate stop of the funeral ceremonies because Raisi had a special relationship with the city, explained Vice President Mohsen Mansouri. Raisi also represented Birjand on the Council of Experts, an influential clerical body in Iran.

Abu Dhabi CP pays tribute

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abu Dhabi on the passing of President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and his accompanying delegation following a helicopter crash.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was received at the embassy by Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE. His Highness extended his sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the passing of the Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials, praying to God to grant them peace, and to provide their relatives and the Iranian people with comfort and solace.

At the conclusion of his visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled penned a heartfelt message of sympathy in the embassy’s condolence book, praying for Almighty God’s mercy and grace for the late Iranian President and his companions, and wishing continued prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

