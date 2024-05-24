UAE opens new embassy in Latvia

Al Sayegh affirmed that the opening of the new embassy demonstrates the keenness of both countries to reinforce bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across all fields….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates opened its new embassy in the capital of the Republic of Latvia, Riga, in a ceremony attended by a ministerial delegation which included Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Al Sayegh, and Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, unveiled a plaque for the new headquarters, to officially open the UAE diplomatic mission, which is situated in a historic building on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list. The ceremony was also attended by Hanan Al Aleeli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE, and several senior government officials and heads of diplomatic missions.

Al Sayegh affirmed that the opening of the new embassy demonstrates the keenness of both countries to reinforce bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across all fields. He stated that the opening represents a key milestone on the path towards prosperous relations between the two nations which has seen substantial advances in the past few years.

For his part, Al Zeyoudi affirmed that under the guidance of UAE’s wise leadership, the UAE is focused on bolstering relations with countries with whom it shares a vision for the future, based on stimulating economic development and comprehensive sustainable growth, through strengthening international cooperation and exploring opportunities in mutual fields.

معالي أحمد علي الصايغ، وزير الدولة بوزارة الخارجية لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومعالي الدكتور ثاني بن أحمد الزيودي، وزير الدولة للتجارة الخارجية وبمشاركة معالي بايبا براجا، وزيرة خارجية جمهورية لاتفيا، يفتتحان رسميا مبنى سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في ريغا بحضور سعادة… pic.twitter.com/wf2tNokB5X — UAE Embassy Riga (@UAE_EMBRiga) May 23, 2024

Al Zeyoudi stated that the new mission headquarters reflects this strategy, particularly in light of strengthening trade relations and encouraging investment opportunities, which can be utilised to enhance bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both business communities and peoples.

For her part, Braže affirmed that the opening of the UAE embassy’s new headquarters in Latvia serves to solidify bilateral relations, commending existing cooperation across various areas of growth and development.

