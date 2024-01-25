Kuwait Emir Welcomes RAK Ruler

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on assuming power…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received at Bayan Palace today, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during his official visit to the State of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Emir of Kuwait, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the State of Kuwait and its people.

In turn, the Emir of Kuwait conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on assuming power, wishing him success in continuing the journey of development and progress of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged fraternal talks that reflect the depth of the historical UAE-Kuwait ties, and discussed several issues of mutual interest. They also reviewed bilateral relations and ways of advancing them to serve their mutual benefit.

The delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr included Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics Company; along a number of senior officials.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah arrived in the State of Kuwait today on an official visit, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs; Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, and a number of officials.

