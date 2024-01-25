UAE President, Bahrain King Discuss Middle East Peace

The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty King Hamad engaged in cordial talks, reflecting the strong ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples.

The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with the aim of advancing both nations’ development goals and meeting their peoples’ aspirations for continued progress and prosperity.

In addition to reviewing relations between the UAE and Bahrain, His Highness and His Majesty also reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening collaboration across the Gulf region for the mutual benefit of the GCC member states and to help realise the ambitions of their citizens.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the importance of pursuing all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace process that will promote stability, development, and prosperity for people throughout the region.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and a number of Sheikhs and officials.

From the Bahraini side, Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council, and Royal Guard Commander; His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), attended the meeting.

