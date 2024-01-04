New Laws Propel UAE’s 2024 Developmental Agenda

Several new laws and decisions will aim to improve performance efficiency and development across various sectors….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates is starting 2024 with a focus on enhancing its comprehensive developmental experience through new laws and decisions.

The country anticipates achievements in various sectors and is set to host global events and occasions for the first time. The UAE’s commitments and events in the current year strengthen its global position as a hub for future foresight and active participation in international forums. Several new laws and decisions will aim to improve performance efficiency and development across various sectors.

Emiratisation

The UAE commenced, at the beginning of the current year, implementing a Cabinet decision concerning the expansion of companies subject to Emiratisation targets. These targets are for companies employing 20 to 49 workers, totalling more than 12,000 private companies operating in 14 specified key economic activities. This involves the appointment of at least one Emirati in 2024 and another Emirati during the year 2025.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) recently notified, via its digital system, the necessity for the more than 12,000 companies to comply with the decision, providing them with sufficient opportunity to achieve the required targets.

Ban

In accordance with Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the country’s markets, the UAE implemented, effective January 1, 2024, a ban on the import, production, or trading of single-use plastic shopping bags at the federal level. Importing, producing, or trading any single-use bags, regardless of their material, is prohibited from the same date.

Labour Regulation

The MoHRE began implementing amendments to Federal Law No. 20 of 2023 concerning labour relations, effective from the first Monday of January 2024. This falls within the framework of continuous legislative development to enhance the global competitiveness of the labour market in the UAE. It ensures the rights of all parties involved in contractual labour relations within a legislative environment that is fair, transparent, honest, and neutral.

Under the amendments, the Ministry assumes the final resolution of disputes concerning the contractual labour relationship in private sector establishments if the disputed amount is AED50,000 or less. Its decisions in this regard are executive and final.

Heavy Vehicles

Starting from February 2024, the UAE will enforce a ban on heavy vehicles exceeding a maximum total weight of 65 tons from using the country’s roads, in accordance with the federal law regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles. This step aims to preserve the advanced infrastructure of the country and elevate road safety standards.

Achievements

The year 2024 is marked by a series of anticipated achievements in the UAE, reaffirming its leadership in its developmental model and global competitiveness across all fields. Among them are the following:

BRICS

The UAE officially joined the BRICS group on January 1, demonstrating its commitment to diversity in supporting peace and development to achieve prosperity for people and nations worldwide.

Zayed International Airport

Starting on February 9, 2024, the new official name “Zayed International Airport” will replace “Abu Dhabi International Airport,” coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new airport terminal, “Terminal A.”

Space

During 2024, the UAE will launch the most advanced satellite in the region, named after MBZ-SAT. Additionally, this year will witness the graduation of Emirati astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, preparing them for new space missions.

Barakah Nuclear Power Stations

The Barakah nuclear power stations will enter full operational phases, with the fourth station planned to commence operation in 2024. Upon the commercial operation of the fourth station, the total capacity for clean electricity production in the Barakah stations will reach 5.6 gigawatts. This will provide over 40 terawatt-hours of clean electricity to the UAE grid annually, equivalent to 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs. Additionally, this initiative aims to reduce millions of tonnes of carbon emissions.

Events

The UAE is witnessing the hosting and organisation of several global events and occasions, being held in the country and the region for the first time, including:

Judo

The International Judo Federation unanimously approved the UAE’s win in hosting and organising the World Judo Championship in May 2024. This championship represents the main event for the federation and serves as the final major qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, featuring top athletes worldwide.

Athletics

The UAE will host the 21st edition of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai in 2024. This prominent continental event, hosted for the first time by the UAE, signifies a breakthrough in plans and programmes aimed at developing the capabilities of promising athletes in the field of athletics and refining their talents.

World Trade

Abu Dhabi will host, for the first time, the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation from February 26 to March 1, 2024. It will be attended by prominent ministers and representatives from 164 member countries and customs unions of the organissation. This conference holds significant importance in the WTO’s history.

Water Desalination

Abu Dhabi won the bid to host the 2024 World Desalination Congress, organised by the International Desalination Association. It is the world’s largest international conference in the water and desalination sector, gathering leaders, officials, and international experts in the water industry. Participants will convene in Abu Dhabi to shape the global future of the water sector, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a global hub for hosting major events in various fields.

WANO

Abu Dhabi will host World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Biennial General Meeting between September 28 and 30, 2024, marking the first time this conference is held in the region. This reflects international recognition of the UAE’s model in developing peaceful nuclear energy in adherence to the highest safety, security, and quality standards.

Islamic Economy

The 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum, to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 6 to 8, 2024, focuses on laying the necessary foundations for a sustainable future. It aims to achieve this through discussions on prominent challenges, the latest strategies, and innovative solutions to stimulate and drive economic and social development.

Cultural Cities Forum

Dubai won the bid to host and organise the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit (WCCS), the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, scheduled from October 30 to November 1, 2024. This global forum is part of the activities of the “Global Cultural Cities Forum Network,” which is the most important international cooperation network in shaping policies in the fields of art and culture. It is concerned with the role of culture in cities, establishing sustainable urban centres, and includes more than 40 cities worldwide where culture is a key driver in their social and economic development.

IATA Meeting

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Emirates Airlines will host the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the World Air Transport Summit in Dubai from June 2 to 4, 2024. This event will bring together industry leaders, manufacturers, and officials from 300 airlines representing 120 countries worldwide.

Libraries and Information

Dubai will host the 89th edition of the 2024 International Libraries and Information Conference from August 19 to 23, after being selected by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) to host this major annual event. It marks the first Arab city in the Middle East to host this conference.

Artificial Intelligence

The Dubai AI and Web3 Campus announced the launch of the first edition of the “Dubai Festival for Artificial Intelligence and Web 3,” scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2024, in Jumeirah City.

Clinical Chemistry

Dubai has been awarded the right to host the “International Summit for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine 2024,” scheduled to take place from May 26 to May 30.

This marks the first time in seventy years that the summit will be held outside of Europe, a testament to its location in the UAE, a hub for conferences, forums, and major events across various fields.

Communications

Dubai will host the ‘Critical Communications World 2024’ from May 14 to May 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will feature specialised forums, dialogue sessions, and an exhibition showcasing leading brands from around the world. The main conference will involve esteemed global speakers and experts in critical communications.

Spart Cup

Sharjah will host SpartCup, the world’s first, sport art fusion in the UAE, from March 23 to March 27, 2024. With an expected participation of around 3,000 individuals from 30 countries, this event promises a unique blend of sports and artistic expression.

