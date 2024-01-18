‘Peace in Mideast Possible Only With Palestinian State’

Secretary Blinken says integration with a Palestinian state can unite the region and isolate Iran and its proxies, including the Houthi militia in Yemen….reports Asian Lite News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity of establishing a “pathway to a Palestinian state” for genuine regional integration and the long-term security of Israel. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blinken highlighted the evolving attitudes of Arab and Muslim leaders toward integrating Israel into the region. He emphasized the urgency of Israeli society engaging in these considerations for regionalization.

Blinken sees a significant opportunity for Middle East regionalisation and urges swift action, acknowledging the human tragedy faced by both Israelis and Palestinians. Integration with a Palestinian state, he argues, can unite the region and isolate Iran and its proxies, including the Houthi militia in Yemen.

However, Blinken underscores the importance of a stronger, reformed Palestinian Authority working in collaboration with Israel instead of facing opposition. He acknowledges that even the most effective authority would face challenges with active opposition from any Israeli government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government opposes Palestinian statehood, with Netanyahu himself claiming to have prevented its formation. Blinken emphasizes that the decision to seize the opportunity lies with the Israelis.

Addressing the question of whether Jewish lives matter more than Palestinian lives, Blinken unequivocally responds, “No, period.” He expresses deep empathy for the scenes in Gaza, describing the suffering among innocent men, women, and children as “gut-wrenching.”

As for the situation in Gaza, Blinken acknowledges the need to address the suffering and poses the question of what actions should be taken. The recent conflict, initiated by Hamas attacks in October, resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread destruction in Gaza, pushing the population to the brink of famine.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. (File Photo: IANS)

Sisi Warns Against Conflict Expansion

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has warned against the danger of the military escalation in the Middle East region on multiple fronts, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

During a meeting with the visiting Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Sisi reiterated “the vital need to defuse the current critical situation through an immediate and urgent ceasefire in Gaza Strip and enforcing the delivery of humanitarian aid,” according to the statement released on Wednesday.

Sisi emphasised that Egypt will continue its unyielding efforts to support the people in Gaza, provide them with aid and relief, and work towards calming the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Greek Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Egypt as “an indispensable cornerstone for stability in the Middle East”.

The two sides also agreed on the imperative need to move quickly towards a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian cause, which is the central issue in the region and the path toward achieving peace, security and stability.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,448, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

UN to expedite Gaza aid

The UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza visited Al-Arish, Egypt, on Wednesday in efforts to scale-up assistance to the Gaza Strip.

Sigrid Kaag went on to Rafah, one of two crossing points for aid into Gaza, located roughly 40 kilometres from Al-Arish, according to UN News.

“I’m here because of the mandate of the Security Council to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza,” Kaag said on the UN Official X Account.

Kaag told reporters that she was in Egypt “to see how we can facilitate, accelerate and expedite all areas of the assistance that is so much needed for civilians in Gaza, given the very acute humanitarian conditions that they have to live with.”

Sigrid Kaag was appointed to monitor and verify aid shipments into Gaza, in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted last month.

Hezbollah Rejects US Overtures, Open to Diplomacy

Iran-backed Hezbollah has reportedly rejected initial suggestions from the United States to ease tensions with Israel, such as withdrawing its fighters further from the border. However, Lebanese officials indicate that Hezbollah remains open to U.S. diplomacy to prevent a devastating war. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy, has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to restore security along the Israel-Lebanon frontier amid escalating conflicts in the region, including attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea.

Hezbollah is said to be willing to engage in discussions, although it views the proposals put forth by Hochstein during his recent visit to Beirut as unrealistic. The group’s stance includes a commitment to firing rockets at Israel until a comprehensive ceasefire is achieved in Gaza. Despite rejecting the presented proposals, Hezbollah’s willingness to maintain diplomatic channels suggests a reluctance to escalate the conflict further, even in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Beirut on January 2, which resulted in the death of a Hamas leader.

Both Hezbollah and Israel express a desire to avoid war, although they assert readiness to engage in conflict if necessary. Israel has issued a warning of a more aggressive response if an agreement to secure the border area is not reached, potentially leading to a significant escalation in the regional conflict.

