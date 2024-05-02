Sheikh Abdullah meets Israel’s Lapid

His Highness emphasised the urgent need to finding a political horizon to return to negotiations aiming to achieve comprehensive peace…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel, during which the latest developments in the region were discussed, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness emphasised the urgent need to finding a political horizon to return to negotiations aiming to achieve comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution”, which would contribute to reinforcing pillars of stability, achieve sustainable peace in the region, and end the increasing violence in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of working towards achieving a ceasefire and avoiding a regional spill-over, emphasising that the priority is bringing a halt to tensions and violence, and safeguarding the lives of civilians, while facilitating the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief aid to the people of Gaza.

ALSO READ: Trade surges as India-UAE celebrate 2 years of CEPA

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]