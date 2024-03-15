Sheikh Mohammed Receives Ramadan Well-Wishers

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month, at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included ministers, members of the Federal National Council (FNC), senior government officials and local dignitaries.

His Highness also hosted an iftar banquet for the guests.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, continued to receive Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Among those welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Humaid was Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid also welcomed sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of Ramada and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several high-ranking officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

