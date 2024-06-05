Slovenia officially recognises Palestinian state

This decision is expected to bolster the global Palestinian cause but may also increase tensions with Israel….reports Asian Lite News

Slovenia has officially recognized Palestinian statehood, joining the growing list of European countries supporting the cause.

On Tuesday, Slovenia’s parliament passed the recognition with a majority vote, making Slovenia the latest European nation to take this step following Spain, Ireland, and Norway, who made similar moves in late May.

Currently, more than 140 out of the 193 United Nations member states recognize Palestinian statehood. However, within the 27-member European Union, only a subset has made this recognition official.

The Slovenian parliament’s vote was notably unanimous, with 52 votes in favor and none against, as reported by Slovenia’s national broadcaster RTV Slovenija.

The decision came during an extraordinary session after overcoming several procedural challenges.

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon, celebrated the decision, declaring it a historic day for the country.

“The National Assembly of Slovenia has officially recognized Palestine, making Slovenia the 147th country to do so,” Fajon announced on social media.

She emphasized that this recognition reflects Slovenia’s commitment to peace and justice and positions the country on the right side of history, contributing to a two-state solution for lasting peace.

Slovenia’s Prime Minister, Robert Golob urged an immediate halt to hostilities between Israel and Hamas, emphasising the importance of peace.

Among EU member states, several have already recognised Palestine, including Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Malta is also considering recognition, while Britain and Australia are contemplating similar moves.

However, France has maintained that the timing is not conducive to recognition, echoing Germany’s stance on preferring a two-state solution through dialogue rather than unilateral approaches.

Denmark’s recent rejection of a bill to recognise Palestine adds complexity to the European consensus on the matter.

Notably, Norway, previously aligned with the US position, has shifted its stance, indicating a loss of confidence in the effectiveness of the existing strategy.

Israel launched a war on Gaza after Hamas, which governs the territory, led an attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,139 people, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics. Hamas also seized around 250 people as hostages.

At least 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza health officials, Al Jazeera reported.

