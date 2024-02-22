UAE President Receives FIFA President

The discussions also covered FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai and the factors contributing to the tournament’s success…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), who is visiting the country to attend the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup tournament, taking place in Dubai.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, discussed the cooperative relationship between the UAE and FIFA, especially in organising global sports tournaments and ways to support and enhance this cooperation moving forward.

The discussions also covered FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai and the factors contributing to the tournament’s success, particularly in terms of infrastructure and organisation, alongside the collaboration between the relevant local entities and FIFA.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s commitment to sports as a pivotal element of its vision for comprehensive and sustainable development. He highlighted how global sports events play a crucial role in building bridges and fostering mutual understanding worldwide, especially among youth, enriching their values and promoting a competitive spirit.

Mr. Infantino expressed his appreciation for the strong cooperation and coordination between the UAE and FIFA, and commended the country’s advanced sports infrastructure, which positions it as a prime location for hosting major international sporting events.

The Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA); Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup; Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and CEO of the Beach Soccer World Cup Local Organising Committee; and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.

ALSO READ: Paris Hosts UAE-France High-Level Business Plenary

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]