UAE President Discusses Ties With Indonesian President-Elect

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s Minister of Defence and president-elect, spoke by telephone yesterday to discuss the strategic relationship between the UAE and Indonesia.

Their discussion focussed particularly on the defence sector, exploring avenues to further develop and enhance this partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

During the call, His Highness expressed to the Indonesian Defence Minister his best wishes for success in the recent presidential elections, as well as for continued progress and prosperity for Indonesia and its people.

He highlighted the significant advancements in UAE-Indonesia relations across various sectors in recent years.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed also held a telephone call outgoing President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

During the call, they reviewed the development of strategic bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment fields, that serves sustainable economic development and benefits the peoples of both nations.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to President Widodo on the successful organisation of recent presidential elections in Indonesia, acknowledging the significant efforts to enhance relations between the UAE and Indonesia across various domains. These efforts, he noted, have greatly contributed to the ongoing prosperity of both nations.

The Indonesian President expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed, sharing his pride in the growth of their bilateral ties and offering his best wishes for the UAE’s continued development and prosperity.

