Warm Welcome for UAE President in Korea

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Seoul on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea. This visit follows an invitation from His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea.

As His Highness the President’s aircraft entered Korean airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft in a gesture of respect and welcome.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Meeting with Biz Leaders

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with two business delegations comprising major Korean companies and entrepreneurs as part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea.

His Highness engaged in conversation with the Korean delegations about the growth of their companies and listened to them discuss the various industries in which they are involved, the innovative ideas and products they offer, and the key challenges they face.

During the meeting, His Highness discussed the growing economic, investment, and trade relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. He emphasised the role of companies and the business community in both countries in enhancing these ties, particularly through joint projects and investments.

His Highness noted that the UAE is keen to attract investments by providing a supportive environment through robust infrastructure and favourable regulations. He added that the UAE’s geographical location makes it a commercial gateway to the Middle East.

His Highness emphasised that the agreements to be signed between the UAE and the Republic of Korea during the visit will pave the way for additional opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in both countries to collaborate and invest, heralding a new era in economic relations.

For their part, the Korean business leaders and executives expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness the President, emphasising their interest in investing and working in the UAE and strengthening cooperation with their counterparts in the UAE. They recognised the UAE’s impressive development and the variety of investment opportunities it presents, noting the significance of His Highness’ visit to the Republic of Korea for the future of economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); and a number of officials accompanying His Highness the President on his visit.

