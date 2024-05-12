UAE welcomes UN vote granting Palestine full membership

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s consistent call on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-state solution…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE welcomed the vote by the United Nations General Assembly with an overwhelming majority of votes in favour of supporting granting the State of Palestine full membership and requesting the Security Council reconsider the State of Palestine’s application for membership.

The Resolution constitutes a historic step towards the path towards peace and achieving the two-state solution.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that the UAE – which presented the resolution determining that the State of Palestine is qualified for full membership in the UN during an Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, in its capacity as chair of the Arab Group for the month of May – is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions and the relevant agreements which aim to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s consistent call on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, China on Friday expressed support for the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application to join the world body, according to Xinhua.

China’s permanent representative to the UN Fu Cong emphasised the need for Palestine to be granted full UN membership in his address at the Tenth Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly.

Fu highlighted that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been cyclical for decades, causing generations of Palestinians to “lose their home and live in displacement under occupation.”

He described the situation as a “wound of the world that is constantly ripped open and bleeding.”

Fu stressed that “independent statehood has been a long-cherished aspiration of the Palestinian people” and full UN membership is a crucial step in this historic process.

