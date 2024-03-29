UAE’s humanitarian march continues

This year’s ‘Zayed Humanitarian Day’ comes amid a series of testimonials underscoring the enduring impact of the founding leader’s humanitarian vision…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates marks “Zayed Humanitarian Day,” an annual occasion observed on the 19th of Ramadan, commemorating the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father.

In honouring this day, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to perpetuating the noble legacy of Sheikh Zayed, who laid the foundation for a culture of giving that transcends borders, carrying with it values of compassion and a steadfast dedication to uplifting humanity wherever it may be in need.

This year’s commemoration comes amid a series of testimonials underscoring the enduring impact of the founding leader’s humanitarian vision and his remarkable acts of kindness, which remain integral to the UAE’s values.

Among these efforts is the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative,” launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address global water scarcity. Additionally, the “Mothers’ Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions worldwide.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the UAE has initiated numerous charitable endeavours around the world, mirroring the spirit of generosity, mercy, and tolerance exemplified by Sheikh Zayed. The nation’s unwavering efforts to provide relief to countries facing crises and emergencies further underscore its commitment to humanitarian causes.

Sheikh Zayed established a robust institutional framework for foreign assistance. Under his leadership, the UAE directed approximately AED90.5 billion in developmental and humanitarian aid to over 117 countries.

‘Key milestone in humanitarian journey’

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has emphasised that the Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a significant milestone in the UAE’s humanitarian and development journey. It is an occasion to glean inspiration from the rich legacy left by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the giving and generosity fields.

Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement on the occasion of the Zayed Humanitarian Day: “While we have lost the champion of humanity, the Founder of the UAE’s charitable work, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we renew our pledge and loyalty on this day of the Holy Month of Ramadan on the anniversary of his passing to continue his humanitarian legacy with many noble humanitarian stances and creative initiatives. The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues on the same path to enhance its humanitarian message and bear its responsibility in alleviating the suffering of humanity.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the UAE will not deviate from its unique approach to promoting charitable and humanitarian work. Through this approach, the UAE has achieved a qualitative leap and a significant breakthrough in improving the areas of relief aid, transforming it from mere temporary assistance in times of crises and disasters to development projects that contribute to advancing the development of less fortunate communities.

He added, “For us at the ERC, the Zayed Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, evaluate our progress, and push it forward. We actively contribute to mobilising support for programmes, developing partnerships with all sectors of society, and spreading the values and principles that we seek to achieve. We also work on harnessing resources and activating available mechanisms to achieve further expansion, adding new gains for the beneficiaries of our humanitarian and development activities inside the country and abroad, and strengthening our ability to mobilise and prepare for disasters and respond quickly to calls of humanitarian duty everywhere. These are lofty goals that we always strive to achieve.”

He also praised the efforts of the ERC members and volunteers, stressing the great responsibility they bear and the vital message they carry in promoting the UAE’s humanitarian work.

‘Generosity gleaned from Zayed’s legacy’

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that Zayed Humanitarian Day highlights the UAE’s humanitarian approach, nobility, and commitment to giving and extending a helping hand to everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, or colour.

“This confirms that our wise leadership’s humanity and generosity, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emiratis, are gleaned from the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” he added.

This came during the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence’s celebration of the Zayed Humanitarian Day, which included many domestic and cooperation activities with various ministries and institutions.

Sheikh Nahyan added that Zayed Humanitarian Day will remain an opportunity for every Emirati to express, through his work, words, and initiatives, their pride in the Founding Father and the values and principles he had instilled in them.

