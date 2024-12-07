UAE participates in BRICS Young Scientists Forum   

The delegation comprised 17 young Emirati scientists participating in the BRICS Young Scientist Forum and Young Innovator Prize with 11 innovative projects nominated…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates participated in the 9th BRICS Young Scientists Forum and the 7th BRICS Young Innovator Prize in Sochi, Russia.

Through the forum, the young participants presented concepts and visions from an Emirati perspective, according to the UAE’s vision, which aims to consolidate the UAE’s position as an international destination for technology and innovation.

The participation – the first of its kind since the UAE joined BRICS in January 2024 – highlighted the UAE’s commitment to empowering its young and emerging talent to collaborate and contribute to global discourse in science, technology, and innovation.

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), mandated to shape an R&D ecosystem that accelerates a knowledge-based economy, led the UAE delegation, which included representatives of entities and universities nationwide.

The delegation comprised 17 young Emirati scientists participating in the BRICS Young Scientist Forum and Young Innovator Prize with 11 innovative projects nominated. These exceptional nominees presented pioneering projects categorised under the themes of the Young Scientist Forum: Environmental and Climate Technologies, Nature-like and Convergent Technologies, and Digital Humanities. Among the groundbreaking initiatives were autonomous drones designed for mangrove reforestation and advanced bioinformatics to improve immunotherapy.

Additionally, UAE representatives competed for the BRICS Young Innovator Prize with transformative solutions such as IoT-enabled smart agriculture and sustainable biodiesel production. These projects reflect the UAE’s commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through youth-driven research and innovation.

Furthermore, the UAE’s participation was marked by its strategic role on the Science, Technology and Innovation BRICS Steering Committee and its leadership in the Young Scientist Forum and Young Innovator Prize programs, led by members of ATRC.

Aligned with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision, the delegation exemplified the nation’s strategic ambition to promote technological solutions that contribute to global advancements. The event, which included participants from countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, also underscored the UAE’s efforts to strengthen partnerships across the BRICS nations and beyond, promoting equitable access to innovation and technological progress.

The BRICS Young Scientist Forum is critical for fostering global partnerships and driving cross-border innovation. Through its commitment to youth-driven research and development, the UAE is addressing local challenges while contributing to international advancements in science and technology. This initiative highlighted the importance of equipping young innovators with the resources, knowledge and networks required to lead the future.

By supporting and participating in the BRICS Young Innovation Forum, the UAE demonstrated its belief that technology is the new oil, a vital resource for achieving sustainable development and long-term economic prosperity.

