Bespoke Getaways Across the Globe Await

Amanoi’s programme of craft activities include traditional coconut-leaf weaving – the intricate but easy-to-learn process by which the region’s children make their own toys…reports Asian Lite News

As the summer temperatures continue to soar in India, you can start planning a unique vacation filled with new experiences that promise to remain etched in your memory. Whether you’re traveling with family or seeking a romantic escape, here’s a guide to bespoke getaways across the world that bring to you, a variety of immersive journeys, rare experiences and exceptional cuisine.

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Spark discovery this summer at Soneva Fushi and explore exclusive entertainment, rare experiences and vast beachfront and overwater villas. Indulge in a culinary experience inspired by the movie ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ at the overwater theatre, Cinema Paradiso. From sustainable arts and crafts to island-wide treasure hunts, there’s so much to enjoy at The Den. Pick ‘The Secret Day at Soneva Fushi’ experience and let the team curate a magical, personalised secret itinerary inspired by the Slow Life philosophy.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Make a splash this summer in Soneva Jani’s turquoise lagoon, where luxurious overwater residences and unparalleled marine experiences await. Enjoy intimate dinners with visiting Michelin-starred chefs, reach new fitness goals or unlock the secrets to integrative wellness at Soneva Soul. Personalised secret experience, ‘The Secret Day at Soneva Jani’ and culinary experience inspired by the movie ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ will both be available at Soneva Jani.

Amankora, Bhutan

Amankora offers a number of enriching journeys through Bhutan’s spectacular central and western valleys, Paro, Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey and Bumthang. Five distinct lodges offer a circuit of Himalayan sanctuaries, inviting you to embark on a multi-destination itinerary with the opportunity to experience the Kingdom of Bhutan’s remarkable landscape and rich cultural heritage. Between March-May, the season of renewal sees Bhutan at its most beautiful as the Himalayan landscape comes alive with colour. Hikes around Gangtey are enlivened by forests of resplendent rhododendrous, while the jacaranda trees surrounding Punakha Dzong erupt into mauve clouds of blossom. The pleasant air is perfect for picnics and the rivers around Punakha offer perfect conditions for Whitewater rafting.

Amanoi, Vietnam

Amanoi’s programme of craft activities include traditional coconut-leaf weaving – the intricate but easy-to-learn process by which the region’s children make their own toys. At the Beach Club, the Amanoi activity team celebrate the art of sand sculpture, incorporating shells, stones and driftwood into grand sandcastles and other creations. At night, the library can transform into a screening room, with a selection of family films on offer – accompanied by popcorn and cookies. This year, Amanoi’s residency programme draws an international roster of holistic health experts and wellbeing practitioners who curate limited-edition retreats and experiences, including: Rajeshwari Nerurkar, 1-31 May – Master of her craft since 2004, Rajeshwari focuses on energy healing to treats the cause of physical symptoms.

Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Immerse yourself in a transformative journey of wellness as you cleanse and balance the seven chakras under the guidance of a Balinese High Priestess. Experience the restorative powers of ancient healing practices in one of the most inspirational settings imaginable. Located on the southern tip of the Island of the Gods, Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort is an all-suite-and-villa cliffside paradise boasting innovative architecture and untamed natural beauty.

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort

Dara Cuisine Phuket and Sky Observatory at Anantara Layan PhuketResort offer a unique experience this summer combining modern Thai dining with stargazing. Named after the Thai word for ‘Star’, Dara celebrates Thai culinary heritage and seafaring traditions. The Sky Observatory provides an intimate rooftop setting with a custom-built Ash dome, where guests can

enjoy craft cocktails inspired by constellations while Sky Storytellers guide them through the night sky with Phuket most powerful telescope.

ALSO READ-India’s Advantage in Health-focused Travel

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]