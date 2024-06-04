Danube to support Emirati-owned SMEs

Dubai SME and Danube Group Sign Cooperation Agreement to Boost Market Opportunities and Foster Growth for Emirati-owned SMEs…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai SME, a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, and Danube Group, a leading conglomerate in the Middle East, have signed a Cooperation Agreement to diversify the buyer base and expand market opportunities for Emirati-owned SMEs. This strategic alliance seamlessly aligns with the vision of His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and the goals of the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

The signing ceremony took place at Danube Properties Headquarters in Dubai, with Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, and H.E. Abdelbaset Mohammed Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, in attendance.

H.E. Abdelbaset Mohammed Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, commented: “This agreement with Danube Group is a testament to the unique model of public-private partnerships that define the success of the D33 Agenda, underpinned by the visionary leadership’s commitment to make Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in. It is a significant step towards expanding market opportunities for our SME members, paving the way for notable revenue growth and job creation. By connecting them with private sector buyers and streamlining the tendering process, we are also creating an environment that fosters competition and innovation. We deeply appreciate the continued support from prominent private sector groups like Danube, as we look to further strengthen our ongoing collaboration with stakeholders and partners.”

Rizwan Sajan, Founder of Danube Group, stated, “We are proud to partner with Dubai SME to support the growth and development of small and medium Emirati enterprises in Dubai. Dubai is a hub of opportunities and this agreement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support and nurture the business community and contribute to the economic growth of Dubai. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank H.E. Abdelbaset Mohammed Al Janahi and their team.”

This strategic partnership aims to attract private sector buyers from various industries, offering Dubai SME-listed members and suppliers a broader range of tender opportunities. By including private sector buyers, the program opens new avenues for growth and business expansion, enhancing the market reach for Emirati SMEs and fostering economic development in Dubai.

The agreement seeks to increase the number of buyers participating in the program, fostering healthy competition among the Members’ suppliers. This competitive environment will drive innovation, improve quality, and promote efficiency, ensuring that Dubai SME-listed members can deliver top-notch products and services to meet market demands.

One of the key objectives of the collaboration is to streamline the tendering process for private-sector buyers. The program will simplify the process of posting tenders and evaluating supplier proposals, making it easier for private sector buyers to engage with Dubai SME members. Additionally, it will help SME members understand and comply with the unique requirements and standards of private sector buyers, facilitating smoother transactions and partnerships.

The partnership will also focus on fostering collaborations between Dubai SME members and private sector buyers. By facilitating networking opportunities, the program encourages the formation of long-term business associations, driving mutual growth and success. These partnerships are expected to lead to innovative solutions and sustainable business practices, benefiting the broader business ecosystem in Dubai.

By supporting Emirati SMEs through initiatives like this, Danube Group is helping to create a thriving business environment that fosters growth, innovation, and sustainability.

