Nepal Embassy in Oman organizes free Health Checkup camp

MUSCAT : As part of regular community services, Nepal Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman organized free Helath Check-up Camp alongwith Oman Cancer Association (OCA) and Badr Al Sama Hospital at the Embassy presmises here on a Friday weekly holiday.

Around 200 persons from the Nepal community members alongwith other expats attended the free Health Checkup camp and got thoroughly checkup of their blood sugar test, BMI measurement and also Mammography test.

Inspite of the weekly off, the medical and para medical staff of OCA and Badr Al Sama attended the people about their issues and also counselled them with related to their ailment.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional Panas lamp by the Nepal Ambassador Dornath Aryal.

Speaking on the occasion the Ambassador, emphasized the community members to go for regular checkup as this will lead to a healthy lifestyle.

He also thanked the medical and paramedical staff of OCA and Badr Al Sama hospital for their support and provide free health checkup services. He also thanked the sponsors E6 Holidays Travel Agency and Hamdan Exchange.

The participants also had fun and refreshments provided by Hamdan Exchange and some of them won lucky draw of free one-way Air ticket from Muscat to Kathmandu and some got Dolphin View ticket and gift hampers.

Members of Nepali Social Club and Nepal based Nepali organization participated and volunteered at the camp.

With the opening up of the economy in the Sultanate of Oman, Westline Group of companies are spreading their wings in the Automobile spare parts market by opening their sixth showroom in the industrial township of Ghala in the Muscat governorate.

After the inaugural ceremony, speaking to media personnel, Manikandan Kothot, Director, revealed that their sister concern – Empire Parts World, has been operating for the last 15 years dealing in spare parts of vehicles and are dealing in genuine and original spare parts of any vehicle either cars or trucks made in Japan or Korea.

He said, they are the dealers for Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Hyundai, Hino, Kia and also Indian companies Tata and Ashok Leyland.

He, further said that the company has big plans for the coming next two years, as they are planning to open 4 more showrooms in Salalah and Nizwa by 2025. With these showrooms coming up, they will be providing around 150 direct jobs to expats and nationals.

He was full of praise for the Oman authorities for the last one year, Oman has open up for entrepreneurs with simplifying rules and regulations in favour of investors.

