Westline Group adds one more showroom in Oman

Manikandan Kothot said, they are the dealers for Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Hyundai, Hino, Kia and also Indian companies Tata and Ashok Leyland…reports Vinod Raghavan

MUSCAT : With the opening up of the economy in the Sultanate of Oman, Westline Group of companies are spreading their wings in the Automobile spare parts market by opening their sixth showroom in the industrial township of Ghala in the Muscat governorate.

After the inaugural ceremony, speaking to media personnel, Manikandan Kothot, Director, revealed that their sister concern – Empire Parts World, has been operating for the last 15 years dealing in spare parts of vehicles and are dealing in genuine and original spare parts of any vehicle either cars or trucks made in Japan or Korea.

He said, they are the dealers for Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Hyundai, Hino, Kia and also Indian companies Tata and Ashok Leyland.

He, further said that the company has big plans for the coming next two years, as they are planning to open 2 more showrooms in Salalah and Nizwa by 2025. With these showrooms coming up, they will be providing around 150 direct jobs to expats and nationals.

He was full of praise for the Oman authorities for the last one year, Oman has open up for entrepreneurs with simplifying rules and regulations in favour of investors.

Alongwith others present were Praveen Kothot, General Manager – Operations, Abdullah Al Habsi, Company Director and Sponsor Badr Al Amry.

ALSO READ-Nepal Embassy in Oman organizes free Health Checkup camp

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]