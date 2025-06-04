An evening with Mr Cupid

A musical saga Mr Cupid is Cruel sets a new trend of short films in Oman, reports Vinod Raghavan

A brainstorming session at the launch of Video Haiku series 4 was held after the release of much awaited short film on a Friday evening in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. The 19 minute Video Haiku titled “Mr Cupid is Cruel” was released at the hands of octogenarian multi-faceted personality Maggie Jeans, in presence of good number of filmy buffs.

The film revolves around Mr Cupid the age old Greek God known as “Love Guru” haunts couples with his witty mischievous look and attire tries to hit with his Bow and Arrow. Mr Cupid attired in red long flowing red gown with a bow and arrow topped with a Roman crown was designed by Azra Aleem, well known make-up artist.

Mr Cupid comes across number of couples some fighting with their daily chores, another old friends having coffee after ages and also he spots a father and daughter happily having goodies, but he doesn’t shows any interest.

Mr Cupid spots an unhappy singer Jack, who wants to lure a young beautiful Lilly who comes regularly to the cafe and takes a corner seat and sketches something, in between she slyly listens to Jack’s song and develops a mild crush. Jack started liking this girl, but lacks confident to tell her that he loves her.

He tries to impress with lovsie numbers, which Lilly ignores, on which Jack gets upset as he feels his love is being rejected. While, he is losing hope here comes the Love Guru Mr Cupid and advices to sing classic numbers from the golden era. Jack, couldn’t believe, but Cupid’s action leads Jack to believe that he has to try with classics on the Valentine Day.

But on the very day he loses his voice and the audience hoots him.

Here comes Lilly as a saviour from further embarrassment, who sings the number and walks into Jack and takes the mike and both happily sings. Mr Cupid is happy that his magic worked and both comes closer and thus love with strong commitments is never lost in vain.

Directed by Anirban Ray is Video Haiku 4 series.

Earlier, Video Haiku made by Ray – Move On, The Lift and Not A Friend was received well. After the film quiz contest related to the film was conducted by Piya Pawani and winners were given prize coupons dinner for two by Michelle, General Manager, The Royal Tulip, Ghobra, Muscat. Jagruti Modha gave coupons of her Monity Beauty Parlour and Maoosam Mistry coupon of Glam by Maoosam to other winners.