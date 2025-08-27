Dhanush Unveils Gratitude Song

The film, directed by Dhanush and produced under his Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures, has been generating strong buzz

The team of actor-director Dhanush’s much-anticipated action entertainer Idly Kadai released a new track on Wednesday, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Titled Enjaami Thandhaane, the song is described as a soulful expression of gratitude to God.

Dhanush took to X to share the release, posting, “Enjaami Thandhaane from Idly Kadai,” along with the link. The track has been composed by G.V. Prakash and features vocals by Dhanush and Arivu, with additional singing by Sublahshini. Lyrics have been penned by Dhanush, who uses the song to acknowledge blessings and emphasise that life’s gifts are available to everyone.

The film, directed by Dhanush and produced under his Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures, has been generating strong buzz. The shooting wrapped in April this year, with a significant sequence filmed in Bangkok. Initially slated for an April 10 release, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 1.

Idly Kadai features Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, with Arun Vijay playing the antagonist in a much-anticipated face-off. Shalini Pandey is also confirmed to play a key role. The film’s cinematography is by Kiran Koushik, while the music is composed by G.V. Prakash.

With the festive release of Enjaami Thandhaane, expectations around Idly Kadai have only intensified, as fans await its theatrical debut.