Assam University Honours Filmmaker Sam

Assam University recently honoured UK-based filmmaker and VFX specialist Sam Bhattacharjee, celebrating the achievements of one of its most distinguished alumni. Best known for films such as Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, IRaH and Sikaar, Sam has carved a niche internationally as a filmmaker who seamlessly blends storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

At a special ceremony held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Assam University Alumni Association, Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, felicitated Sam. A 1999–2001 batch student of the Department of Mass Communication, Sam returned to his alma mater to participate in the ‘AlumniSpeak’ lecture series, sharing his journey with current students.

Prof. Pant lauded Sam’s success, calling him a source of inspiration for the university community. “Sam is a shining example of Assam University’s global alumni success. His extraordinary journey from the Mass Communication department to international acclaim is a source of great pride and inspiration for our current students,” he remarked.

During his lecture, Sam reflected on more than two decades of experience in filmmaking and advanced visual effects. He emphasised how emerging technologies, particularly in VFX and AI, are revolutionising media production, narrative forms and audience engagement. He urged students to remain open to new possibilities, adapt quickly to changing landscapes, and collaborate across borders.

Sam’s career trajectory is a blend of creativity and technology. As director and producer of IRaH, India’s first AI-themed feature film, he introduced Indian cinema audiences to stories exploring the potential and risks of artificial intelligence. His earlier projects, including Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, brought together supernatural storytelling with layered visual effects, earning him recognition among international audiences. Beyond direction, his expertise in VFX has contributed to numerous global productions, placing him among the few Indian-origin specialists acknowledged in both creative and technical fields worldwide.

He spoke to students not only about film and technology but also about perseverance, adaptability and vision. “Innovation comes from curiosity and courage. Don’t be afraid to experiment, and don’t restrict yourself to conventional career paths,” he advised. His words struck a chord with aspiring media professionals eager to explore new avenues in storytelling.

The felicitation ceremony also highlighted Assam University’s commitment to celebrating its alumni and strengthening connections between past and present students. The ‘AlumniSpeak’ series is designed to expose current students to diverse career journeys, offering them role models who have navigated challenges successfully.

For Sam, the recognition from his alma mater was deeply meaningful. Returning to the campus where his professional journey began, he expressed gratitude for the foundation the university provided. “It feels special to be back where it all started. Assam University gave me the space to dream, and today, I hope to encourage others to do the same,” he said.

With an expanding portfolio of films and international collaborations, Sam Bhattacharjee continues to push boundaries in cinema and VFX. His journey stands as a reminder that talent, when paired with vision and resilience, can transcend borders and industries.