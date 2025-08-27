Hridayapoorvam Cleared For Release

Expectations are particularly high because of the celebrated history of collaborations between Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal, which have produced several iconic Malayalam films over the decades. Known for warm, relatable storytelling, Anthikad is once again expected to deliver a family-oriented entertainer

Director Sathyan Anthikad’s much-anticipated family drama Hridayapoorvam, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a clean ‘U’ certificate, paving the way for its release on August 28.

Confirming the development, Mohanlal shared the news on his X handle with the caption, “Crafted with heart. Hridayapoorvam is ready,” alongside a poster that proudly displayed the phrase “Censored clean U.”

The film has been steadily building excitement among audiences. Music director Justin Prabhakaran, who composed both the soundtrack and background score, earlier announced that the final mix was complete. “A heartfelt thanks to Sathyan sir for trusting me with this beautiful film. Special thanks to @Mohanlal sir, Akhil, Anoop, all singers, my music team and engineers for bringing this journey alive,” he posted.

Adding to the buzz, a teaser released recently has been widely shared for its blend of humour and charm. It opens with Mohanlal engaging in a comic exchange with a non-Malayali fan of actor Fahadh Faasil. The fan enthusiastically praises Fahadh, referring to him as “Fafa” and citing Aavesham and Kumbalangi Nights as proof of his brilliance. When Mohanlal points out that Malayalam cinema also has other senior actors, the fan insists “Only Fafa!” The veteran actor’s bemused reaction sets the stage for a film promising humour alongside heart.

Expectations are particularly high because of the celebrated history of collaborations between Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal, which have produced several iconic Malayalam films over the decades. Known for warm, relatable storytelling, Anthikad is once again expected to deliver a family-oriented entertainer.

Hridayapoorvam boasts a strong ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan. Their presence, coupled with Mohanlal’s central performance, is expected to lend depth to the narrative.

On the technical side, the story is by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sonu TP. Cinematography is handled by Anu Moothedath, with editing by Rajesh Raghunathan. Music, both songs and score, has been crafted by Justin Prabhakaran, whose recent work has earned acclaim across Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, one of Malayalam cinema’s most reliable production houses.

With its clean certification, strong creative team, and Mohanlal at the forefront, Hridayapoorvam is set to arrive in theatres on August 28, aiming to recreate the emotional resonance and humour that mark Sathyan Anthikad’s signature style.