UAE and Africa unite for tourism boom

UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 unites governments, investors, and innovators to strengthen sustainable tourism, infrastructure, and hospitality, unlocking cross-regional economic growth and strategic partnerships….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai is set to host the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025, a landmark event aimed at strengthening economic and tourism ties between the UAE and Africa. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit will take place on Monday, 27 October, at the Madinat Jumeirah hotel. Themed “Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth”, the summit is part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World 2025), organised by The Bench, and is designed to unlock new horizons for mutual investment in Africa’s rapidly expanding tourism sector.

The summit will gather more than 350 delegates, including ministers, senior government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African countries, providing a significant platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnership building. Delegates will explore opportunities across multiple sectors, including hospitality, infrastructure, sustainable tourism, and innovative investment models.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, will attend the summit, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of global tourism. The UAE has established itself as a model for integrating economic growth, sustainability, and cultural preservation, demonstrating how tourism can drive broader socio-economic development while attracting international investment.

The summit’s agenda will focus on sectors central to the UAE and Africa’s shared tourism ambitions. Panels will highlight tourism-focused investment, including infrastructure projects, hospitality initiatives, sustainable tourism development, and innovative financing solutions. Speakers will also discuss how digital solutions, fintech, and enhanced connectivity can facilitate travel across Africa, improving efficiency, sustainability, and the overall visitor experience. Emphasis will be placed on localising innovation and leveraging advanced digital technologies to strengthen destination management and development across the continent.

Six thematic panel discussions will explore the role of tourism in economic growth, strategies to enhance public-private cooperation, and ways to attract global investment into Africa’s hospitality sector. Delegates will examine how sustainable tourism initiatives, infrastructure development, and creative investment solutions can accelerate economic and social development. The summit will also focus on creating opportunities for knowledge transfer, sharing expertise, and identifying best practices that support long-term regional growth.

Alongside the summit, a high-level ministerial roundtable will be held, attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and over 20 African ministers. Discussions will focus on promoting tourism as a driver of sustainable development in Africa, highlighting the UAE’s pioneering model for attracting global investment, diversifying economies, and fostering a resilient, innovative hospitality sector. The roundtable will also explore joint strategies to unlock long-term partnerships, enhance digital infrastructure, and drive regional connectivity.

Africa’s tourism sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, expanding by more than 13% annually and attracting over 74 million international visitors. With increasing investment potential, the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit provides a platform to strengthen collaboration, explore strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth across the hospitality and tourism landscape. By bringing together governments, investors, and the private sector, the summit reinforces the transformative power of tourism to foster economic development, cultural exchange, and cross-regional prosperity.

With its strong focus on investment, innovation, and sustainability, the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism between the two regions. It positions Dubai as a global hub for innovation, culture, and business, while enabling African nations to access cutting-edge expertise, financing, and partnership opportunities to expand their tourism industries.