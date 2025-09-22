Dubai’s big startup bet!

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed launches bold national campaign to transform the UAE into the world’s startup capital, training 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs and creating 30,000 jobs by 2030.

Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has unveiled a landmark national campaign positioning the UAE as “The Startup Capital of the World.” The initiative, launched during a Cabinet meeting, is designed to cement the nation’s reputation as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation while unlocking new opportunities for Emirati youth.

Supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council, the campaign brings together more than 50 incubators, accelerators, and strategic partners from both public and private sectors. Universities, research institutions, and leading companies are also on board to create a unified ecosystem that supports talent, fosters growth, and diversifies the economy.

Sheikh Mohammed said the goal is to nurture 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, create thousands of jobs, and encourage community-wide participation in building a stronger innovation economy. “Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of our economy, contributing over 63% of non-oil GDP,” he noted, emphasising the UAE’s leading global ranking in SME support.

Ambitious New Platforms and Programmes

At the heart of the campaign is StartupEmirates.ae, a digital platform launched with the New Economy Academy. It will provide mentorship, training, networking opportunities, and shared workspaces, with a target of attracting 10,000 entrepreneurs and generating 30,000 jobs by 2030.

Other flagship initiatives include:

The Entrepreneurship Programme: training 10,000 Emiratis through beginner and advanced tracks that cover everything from business setup to international expansion.

Specialised Content Creator Programme: developing 50 Emirati creators focused on economics and entrepreneurship awareness.

Project Management Experts Programme: licensing 500 Emiratis in residential project management.

UAE Tax Agent Programme: certifying 500 national tax agents in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority.

Real Estate Incubation: supporting 250 full-time Emirati-owned property agencies.

Young Entrepreneurs & Graduate Business Expo: showcasing student and graduate startups to investors nationwide.

Federal Procurement Access: enabling startups to compete for government contracts, with prioritisation for Emirati firms.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The campaign underscores Sheikh Mohammed’s long-standing vision to empower Emiratis to become not only job seekers but job creators. By combining education, training, and market access, the UAE aims to embed entrepreneurship into its social and economic fabric while offering a platform for global startups to enter and expand.

With its ambitious scope, the campaign is set to accelerate the UAE’s transformation into a dynamic knowledge-driven economy and solidify its role as a launchpad for global innovation.