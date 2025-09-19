EDGE unveils futuristic war tech

EDGE unveils next-generation UAVs, radars, electronic warfare, and non-lethal systems at Partner 2025, reinforcing UAE’s global defence innovation and expanding strategic reach into Europe.

EDGE Group, a global leader in advanced technology and defence solutions, is making its debut at Partner 2025, the international defence exhibition held from 23rd to 26th September in Belgrade, Serbia. The exhibition, supported by Serbia’s Ministry of Defence, is a major platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations in military technology and attracting delegations from NATO, the European Defence Agency, and other international security organisations.

The event underscores EDGE’s expanding strategic focus on the Balkans and Central and Eastern European markets. The UAE-based group will present a comprehensive array of multi-domain defence capabilities, spanning unmanned aerial systems, precision-guided munitions, electro-optics, radar, electronic warfare, and non-lethal technologies.

Next-gen air systems

In the air domain, EDGE is highlighting its SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering UAV systems, engineered for rapid, precision strikes on fixed targets. Complementing these is ANAVIA’s HT-100 long-range, heavy-lift VTOL UAV, designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics, search and rescue, and infrastructure monitoring operations. These platforms reflect the group’s focus on providing flexible, mission-ready solutions for modern battlefield requirements.

HT-100

EDGE will also present its RASH 1M, 2M, and 2H precision-guided munitions, aimed at patrol missions, border security, and neutralising high-value targets, alongside the THUNDER family of aerial munition guidance kits, including THUNDER P-31, P-32, and P-34, which offer cost-effective, short-range strike capabilities.

Electro-optics and radar tech

The company’s electro-optics portfolio features the KASHIF 600 and 700 lightweight stabilised tactical systems for UAVs and ground robotics, along with the MIRSAD-X and MIRSAD NG surveillance and targeting systems. Its TAWAQ-S and TAWAQ-X 3D radars provide enhanced situational awareness, enabling detection and tracking of airborne, maritime, and ground threats in complex operational environments.

Electronic warfare and countermeasures

In electronic warfare, EDGE is showcasing its BORDERSHIELD autonomous border surveillance system, the GPS-PROTECT 2 anti-jamming platform for GPS receivers, and SKYSHIELD-N, a counter-UAS solution combining jamming and spoofing capabilities for reliable point defence. The portfolio demonstrates the group’s expertise in mitigating modern battlefield threats and protecting critical infrastructure.

EDGE is also promoting a range of non-lethal technologies, including the CONDOR DROP remote cartridge air-drop system and COP-EYE body cameras with integrated facial and OCR recognition capabilities. These innovations cater to law enforcement and civil security requirements while complementing the company’s broader defence offerings.

SHADOW 25

Strategic partnership with ADEX

The exhibition follows recent collaboration efforts with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) to enhance EDGE’s international growth. A delegation from ADEX, led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of ADEX’s Executive Committee, visited EDGE facilities to assess manufacturing and technical capabilities and explore avenues for global expansion.

The delegation toured NIMR for light and medium armoured vehicle production, ADASI for unmanned systems expertise across air, land, and sea, and HALCON, where precision-guided munitions and innovative production technologies were showcased. The visit reflects the UAE’s strategic push to empower national industries, support exports, and enhance competitiveness on a global scale.

Al Suwaidi praised EDGE as a model for innovation in defence and advanced technology, stating: “We appreciate the exceptional achievements made by EDGE and its entities in developing innovative solutions that enhance the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub. Our role is to support companies in expanding internationally, contributing to increasing national exports, and reinforcing strategic economic directives.”

EDGE and ADEX emphasised knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration with leading Emirati institutions to drive economic growth and diversification. This partnership is part of the UAE’s broader vision to strengthen the industrial and technological sectors while positioning the nation as a global hub for advanced industries.

By debuting at Partner 2025, EDGE demonstrates its readiness to engage with new markets, showcase next-generation defence technologies, and expand its footprint in Europe and beyond. The exhibition also provides an opportunity for dialogue with international partners on integrating advanced systems for modern defence and security challenges.