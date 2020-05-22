Dia recently managed to enlist the support of her friends from the world of sports for a challenge started by the United Nations.

Called the ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge, the activity is aimed at creating hope and solidarity as many across the world are growing weary and tired of the social restrictions due to the pandemic.

The challenge is simple. All one needs to do is take a video doing a trick like bouncing, balancing, or keeping a ball or any other object in the air; then post it on social media and nominate three other friends to do the same.

“It’s very important to keep our spirits up during these trying times and sports have a very unique way of energising us. Honestly, all I had to do was send a message to my friends and they were more than happy to be a part of this campaign. I just hope it helps,” said Dia.

