Maniesh is known for his wit and humour on screen but with “What If”, which was shot on a phone, was seen in a more serious avatar.

Do he think it will help to break his “fun loving guy” image? “I feel as an actor I don’t make efforts to break the image. Yes, people know me a lot for the fun and comedy I do on screen, and a lot of hosting,” Maniesh told IANS.

The actor added: “But, yes, at times when, as an actor, I get a project I just take it up and whatever role it requires I try and do that. So, it’s not that I keep in mind that I need to break an image. It’s about whatever role comes to me.”

The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself. The film released on Maniesh Paul and Jio Studios’ YouTube Channel.

