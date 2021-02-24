Star couple celebrating wonderful years of togetherness.

Ajay posted a picture of a wine bottle with a picture of the two and the words “Battled in 1999 Only edition” written on it.

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared messages on social media to mark their marriage anniversary. The two had tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

Kajol Devgn

“And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!” – Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways,” Kajol posted on Twitter along with a throwback picture of the two, gazing into each other’s eyes.

Ajay posted a picture of a wine bottle with a picture of the two and the words “Battled in 1999 Only edition” written on it.

The couple have two kids, daughter Nysa (17) and son Yug (10) .

Kajol was recently seen in the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane. The film, which also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, released digitally.

Ajay’s upcoming film is MayDay, which he also directs and produces. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

Kajol: “We are not perfect mothers.”

Bollywood star Kajol does not pay heed to her imperfections. She does not put them up for appraisal because she is aware of the effort she has made to reach where she is today.

“I don’t know how I celebrate them, but I don’t want to put them up for critical appraisal, either. I don’t put them up, and I don’t sit down and pay too much attention to it. Because honestly, it has taken me a long time to reach here,” Kajol told.

The actress went on to open up about motherhood, saying: “We are not perfect mothers.”

Kajol

“Mothers are put into a small little box, like a parameter that you can never get out of. You can’t put one step out of it. They are superhuman, they make breakfast, they make dinner, they clean the house, they put send you to school, and they go for work, and they come back and meet your teacher and organise their life and your life and their husband’s lives, and still manage to be calm and cool and patient and loving,” she said.

The actress continued: “Nobody can be like that. Let’s be honest about it. Let’s be honest, nobody can be like this. I definitely can’t, and I definitely didn’t even attempt it.”

Also Read-Kajol Sets New year Goals

Read More-Ayushmann, Kajol, Ajay, Abhishek recall 90s fav films

Advertisements

