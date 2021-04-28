In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long…reports Asian Lite News.

Vaccine and Oxygen are the most essential needs of present-day India. Author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, we’re donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wonderful news — Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” tweeted Twinkle.

Please give me leads of a verified, reliable, registered NGO who will help distribute 100 oxygen concentrators

(Supplies upto 4L/min of oxygen) that will be sent directly from the UK to them. 🙏 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2021

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long.

Now have people reaching out to me -friends and extended family who want to buy and donate about 30 oxygen concentrators.Difficult to add to our UK list at this point.Any local reliable sellers who have stock? Philips india will only get more by mid May I believe. @philipsindia — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 28, 2021

I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”

