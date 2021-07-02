Twinkle’s first book “MrsFunnybones” was declared a bestseller, and her second book, “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad”, a collection of short stories, was later made into the film “Pad Man” starring her husband Akshay Kumar…reports Asian Lite News.

Twinkle is very engaged with her fans through social media. Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna keeps giving a glimpse of her reading habits on her social media. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of the book she is reading these days.



The book in the frame is the Gabriel Garcia Marquez classic “Of Love And Other Demons” and Twinkle highlighted a reason that adds to the interest factor of the book.



“The foreword makes the book even more interesting. The journey of how a real-life incident, a detail, an excavation, can churn within an author’s mind and turn into a wonderful novel. Of Love And Other Demons is a true masterpiece #bookstoread #marquez #SpiceCandle #thefarawaytreeindia,” she wrote in the caption.

The aesthetically captured picture shows the cover of Marquez’s book along with a spiced candle with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove, with a blue ceramic mug full of plums on the side.



Twinkle’s first book “MrsFunnybones” was declared a bestseller, and her second book, “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad”, a collection of short stories, was later made into the film “Pad Man” starring her husband Akshay Kumar.

Recently Twinkle Khanna created a natural pop-up book using a bunch of pink beautiful flowers and captured the impact in a video clip she shared on Instagram.



The video captures the close-up of a book opening up, and a bunch of real flowers springing out of the pages, almost like the crafted art of a pop-up book.

“Some people have to learn to hold on, while others must examine ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. These last few months, I have learned an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it needs to be. #LettingGo,” she wrote as the caption.



Actress-turned-author Twinkle’s sense of creativity and humor often entertain netizens on social media. After she quit acting, she has been busy as an author, columnist, interior designer, and film producer.



Khanna also launched Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women.

ALSO READ-Akshay’s ‘throwback’ wish for Twinkle

READ MORE-‘Let us all do our bit’, Akshay, Twinkle donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Advertisements

