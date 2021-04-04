The main character roles are played by the youngest budding star Baby Ivania, Mr. Abhilash Joseph of IAN institute, his wife Rosemin Abhilash and son, Ian…reports Asian Lite News.

Autism spectrum disorder is a very relevant concern of the modern society. Around the world, the number of this children with this neurodevelopmental disorder is increasing . Early diagnosis can contribute early treatment which normally tend to effective or immense improvement in the behaviour of the child.

A group of Indian professionals produced a video album titled “PARANNUYARAAM” (Fly Away) to support families and celebrate the success stories of autistic children on the eve of World Autism Day which is observed on April 2 of every year. The album was released by Ian Institute of Rehabilitation & Research Centre on the Autism awareness Day . “PARANNUYARAAM” (Fly away) is truly a Musical Tribute to the Day.

A unique way to pay mark World Autism Day. This musical album was designed by the well-known company “CELEBRIDGE.” It was dedicated to all children around the world with autism and their parents and all the loved ones who love them. The music of this album, which has received great attention globally, has been composed in the Western format.

IAN Institute of Rehabilitation and Research is run by IAN Charitable Foundation, working to enhance and facilitate the well being of the Differently-abled, and thereby intend to create a Disability-friendly society.

The album is conceptualised by actor, director and scriptwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan. Shoukath Lensman is the Creative head and Visualisation is done by Yousaf Lensman. The song produced by DR Abhilash and Rosemin Abhilash and sung by the lead of the famous Rex Band, playback singer Mr. Hector Lewis (USA) along with other well-known singers Rani Hector, Meryl Ann Mathew, Shaji Chundan and Testini Melon Texas (USA).

The main character roles are played by the youngest budding star Baby Ivania, Mr. Abhilash Joseph of IAN institute, his wife Rosemin Abhilash and son, Ian.

Mr Yousaf Lensman, Mr. Ansoor P M, Mr. Ashraf Paathramangalam are the men behind the Camera for this wonderful portrayal. News distribution was made by Mr. A.S.Dinesh and the whole Project was designed by Mr Shamsi Tirur, Mr. Faisal Nalakath from UK along with Mr. Sinjo Nellissery. The wonderful poster designed by Mr Shamim Komath.





