Lord Karan Bilimoria, President of Confederation of British Industry, appeals to the British business community to support India to overcome the current pandemic crisis … If your business can help, make your voice heard … A special report by Asian Lite International from London

CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria, India-born founder and Chairman of Cobra Beer, has issued a statement on the need for the support of the business community to assist in the growing Covid-19 crisis within India.

“Business stands in solidarity with India in light of the devastating health crisis which is unfolding,” he said in a statement. “At this crucial moment we are urging UK firms to donate critical resources and supplies where they can. This includes: ventilators and breathing apparatus, lateral flow tests, empty refillable oxygen cylinders with 10 litres and 45 litres LMO capacity, ISO containers to facilitate transport of liquid oxygen to deficient areas, oxygen concentrators, in situ oxygen manufacturing plants for hospitals, oxygen generator plants, bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines, PPE, warehousing, transport & logistics. There is also an urgent need for Remidisvir and Favipiravir to help treat those with the virus.”

Lord Karan Bilimoria

“The UK and India share a close bond based on our enduring ties and ongoing close cooperation. The global challenge of the pandemic must be tackled on a united front. If we are not able collectively to control the spread of the virus it will remain a huge risk for lives and economies around the world. The B7 Summit hosted by the CBI on 11th and 12th May will be a crucial moment to show solidarity and strong support to our Indian friends in a moment of need and ensure a resilient global recovery from this devastating pandemic.

“In recent weeks the CBI has been rallying UK businesses to support Indian companies. I’m delighted to say that businesses including BOC Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Peak Scientific, Air Liquide, Penlon (are exploring various options to support this), PG Paper Company LTD , DHL, CEVA Logistics part of the CMA CGM Group, Wincanton, Heathrow Airport, Mott MacDonald, Accenture, KPMG, and trade associations including Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), British Compressed Gases Association (BCGA) are stepping up to the plate and supporting, just as they have done here in the UK throughout the crisis.

“Our goal is to help others do the same and ensure the overall response is amplified, relevant and focused in a way that helps India. For instance in addition we have be working with the MOD and the NHS regarding the possibility of setting up nightingale / field hospitals at speed in India. We are also working with the British Asian Trust to help raise funds for 200,000 oxygen concentrators to be distributed throughout India.”

The CBI, representing over 190,000 British firms, is working closely with the Indian High Commission to support the struggling Indian firms.

“We are working very closely with the Indian High Commissioner, Gaitri Issar Kumar, and her team in London and the British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, and his team in Delhi. Our CBI office in Delhi is involved throughout and we are in constant touch with the CII our sister organisation in India,” Lord Bilimoria added. “I say to any business out there – If your business can help, make your voice heard.”

