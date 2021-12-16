Germany will take over the G7 presidency at the beginning of next year…reports Asian Lite News

The Group of Seven (G7) Summit 2022 is to take place at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany on June 26-28 next year, the German government announced.



Schloss Elmau fulfills all “logistical and security requirements of a G7 summit venue,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.



Germany will take over the G7 presidency at the beginning of next year, Xinhua news agency reported.



The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the US, and Canada. In addition, the European Union is represented at all meetings.



