In September, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade formally launched negotiations on the India-UEA CEPA…reports Asian Lite News.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and expressed confidence that close partnership between India and UAE will scale new heights in the years to come.

Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference being held on December 4-5. Taking to twitter, Jaishankar posted separate tweets about his meeting with Crown Prince Al Nahyan and UAE’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abudullah bin Zayed.

Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me today. Conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi on the Golden Jubilee of UAE.



Confident that our close partnership will scale new heights in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/7gDYZpRUXA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2021

EAM Jaishankar had a warm meeting with his UAE counterpart and noted the steady progress in India-UAE bilateral cooperation.

“A warm meeting with UAE FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation. As always, his insights on global and regional developments were of great value,” he stated in the tweet.

Jaishankar’s meeting with UAE’s top leadership comes ahead of the third round of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations that are scheduled to be held in New Delhi from Monday, with both sides keen to conclude the negotiations.

According to India-UAE Joint Press on the launch of negotiations, the high-level delegation had travelled to New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship.

