AMANA delivers world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai 

Regional leader in design-build construction, Group AMANA has marked a major milestone as it has delivered its first-ever vertical farm in the region, which will boost long-term food security and self-sufficiency in the UAE.

The high-tech hydroponic facility in Dubai South was constructed by AMANA Contracting in collaboration with Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC). The $40m Bustanica hydroponic farm, spans 330,000 sq ft and is located in Dubai World Central, will produce more than a million kilos of high-quality leafy greens with 95% less water than conventional farming and will boost the UAE’s food security. The produce will be available on certain Emirates flights and for consumers to purchase across stores in the UAE under the Bustanica brand.

Joe Labaky, General Manager of UAE and Emerging Markets, AMANA Contracting, said, “AMANA continues to push the boundaries of innovation using the latest building techniques. Being a part of a revolutionary project in the UAE’s agriculture industry to ensure long term food security and strengthen national resilience is a great privilege for the AMANA team.”

To construct the world’s largest vertical farm, AMANA brought in the best and latest innovations in building and construction. The construction leader executed and installed specialised systems to ensure maximum sustainability and environmental conservation. The project was completed on time, by leveraging advanced to maximise output on site.

AMANA Contracting delivered the project while adhering to the highest quality and safety norms, using off-site construction techniques. AMANA executed and installed specialized systems throughout the project, such as LED lights in the grow room and germination room, grow fans, grow room controls, pack house equipment, grow kit, racking, nutrient dosing systems, and germination room equipment, among other facilities.

AMANA leveraged BIM technology to develop all the workshop drawings and executed MEP using offsite construction. Given that modular techniques are more efficient, leaner and result in less waste production, AMANA ensured that the project was executed in the most sustainable way possible. AMANA also achieved a milestone of 1+ million work hours without any LTI at the project.

Offsite construction is becoming increasingly popular because the industry has recognised that it is a time-saving, no wastage, super safe and clean process that benefits all stakeholders – clients, contractors, the workforce, and the environment. The turnaround time on the projects is shorter and cost overruns are significantly reduced. It also improves workplace safety and reduces environmental impact when compared to traditional on-site construction. This made it the most ideal building solution to develop the world’s largest vertical farm here in the UAE.

Last month, Group AMANA revealed its revitalised brand identity. Now organised into three verticals: Construct, Manufacture and Enhance, the transformation reflects the Group’s offerings for an evolving business landscape and the drive to build cleaner, greener, and smarter. AMANA has built a formidable reputation over three decades of operations in the region, with its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation.

