With Diwali around the corner, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the trade body for the jewellery industry in association with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) is putting up an exciting line-up of activities and retail promotions as part of the latest edition of its ‘Celebrate Diwali in the City of Gold’ campaign.

Running over three weeks starting 7 October, DJG is elevating the festival of lights by offering a plethora of deals on fine gold and diamond jewellery and discounts on making charges at over 158 outlets across 67 leading brands—giving residents the opportunity to make a statement this Diwali.

Customers will also be treated with free gifts at select outlets in keeping with the festive fervour! But the fun doesn’t end there. To make the festive season even more memorable, DJG is also bringing a raffle, where AED 150,000 are up for grabs in jewellery vouchers.

Commenting on the 2021 edition of the Diwali campaign, Laila Suhail, Chairperson – Marketing Committee, Dubai Jewellery Group, said, “At DJG, we are driven by the vision to create highly compelling retail experiences that continue to draw shoppers from not just the UAE but all over the world. In this context, we are proud to launch our new Diwali campaign for our patrons. Through this innovative campaign, we want to help customers take their celebration up a notch and make a statement.”

The full list of offers includes:

Bling it on!

When it comes to diamonds, it’s a no-brainer—everyone loves the sparkle. For all diamond lovers, up to a 50% discount is available on select diamond jewellery designs.

Get the Golden Glow

Take advantage of the 50% discount on making charges on select jewellery collections and make the most of your festival shopping

Bag the freebies

Several participating outlets will be giving away free gifts with gold and diamond jewellery purchases. Get your hands on the choiciest watches, pearls and gold coins.

Participating jewellery brands this Diwali include Titan Global Tetail, Lifestyle LLC, Memories Golden Jewellery, Annaka, Shafiqa Jewellery, Jewel Star, Jawhara Jewellery, Indus Jewellers, Khushi Jewellery, Jewel Clouds Jewellery, Al Hind Jewellers, Azhar Al Madina Jewellery, Al Manzil Kewellery, Al Hind Gold, Joyalukkas, Bafleh Jewellery, Guru Jewellers, Anaswara jewellery, Elite Jewellery Co., Chittilappilly Jewellers, Meena Jewellers, Al Kanz Jewellery, Yasin Jewellery, Sky Jewellery, Bhima Jewellers, Zaiba -Mfar Jewellers, Mohammed Al Ansari Jewellery, Malabar Gold, Maha Al Sibai Jewellery, Siroya Jewellers, Mega Star Jewellers, Shingar Jewellers, Chemmanur Jewellers, Satyam Jewellers, Khushboo Jewels, PNG Jewellers, Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, Sushila Jewellers Trading, Chungath Jewellery, NRI Jewellery, Kannattu Silsila jewellery, shreya jewellers, la marquise diamonds & watches, kashyap jewellery, popley kewalram Kewellers, JJ&Sons, Omera Gold, Beena Suru Jewellery, Kundan Kala Jewellery, Maison De Ary Jewellery, Azyan Gold and Diamonds, Sona Gold & Diamonds, Al Liali Jewellery, Thangals Jewellery, Asian Gold, Vijaya Jewellery, Best Price Jewellery Trading, Trichy Gold Trading, Sila Jewels, Nakshathra Jewellery, Boby Chemmanur International Jewellery, Chemmanur International Jewellers and Ain Gold and Diamonds.

For information regarding the list of participating retailers, draw date and venues, kindly visit: www.dubaicityofgold.com

