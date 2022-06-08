Lokesh overwhelmed with fans’ love￼

Fahadh Faasil too shared his experience of working on the film, which hit screens on June 3…reports Asian Lite News

The outpouring of love by fans for director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’ featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, seems to have left not just its director but also the cast and crew of the film overwhelmed.



Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film’s success, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, “I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance you’ve showed ‘Vikram’ and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to Kamal Haasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all.”



Kamal Haasan responded to Lokesh’s tweet saying, “The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavours. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on.”



Fahadh Faasil too shared his experience of working on the film, which hit screens on June 3.



Fahadh said, “Thank you all for your response. Surreal moments Kamal Haasan sir. #Vikram,” even as he posted a picture of himself with Kamal.



The film has taken a strong opening, with industry pundits claiming that the film had gone to emerge a blockbuster.

