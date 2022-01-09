To help you overcome the fear and make sense of the situation, Dr Anamika Dubey, Senior Consultant- paediatrics, Rainbow Hospital, has some simple yet effective tips so that your child can have a good and safe time at school…reports Asian Lite News

Studies have shown that the closure of schools in 2020 forced by the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the increased incidence of mental health issues among children.

As state governments plan to reopen schools and move towards normality, parents still have doubts and are overly anxious about their children’s health. Besides Covid-19, rising pollution also presents a concern for respiratory infections in children.

Experts, however, believe that children must start attending school, provided they follow healthy habits and observe certain precautions. They believe that safety need not come at the cost of your child’s education and health.

To help you overcome the fear and make sense of the situation, Dr Anamika Dubey, Senior Consultant- paediatrics, Rainbow Hospital, has some simple yet effective tips so that your child can have a good and safe time at school.

For Children:

Avoid touching your nose or mouth

Wash hands regularly

Wear a mask whenever possible

Don’t share tiffin and do not use other children’s handkerchiefs or other such things

For Parents:

Pay special attention to your child’s nutrition. Multiple studies and research have pointed out that correct nutrition can help children develop the immunity needed to protect them from infections and fight inflammation. Food rich in proteins, minerals and antioxidants is specifically good for boosting your child’s immunity.

For kids suffering from asthma or any other breathing difficulties, it is advisable to first consult your doctor or paediatrician regarding the risks and precautions of stepping outside.

