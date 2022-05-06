The event managed to raise 250 pounds to donate for Ukraine Refugees and Acid Attack Victims through Charity Partners One Vision Watford and Chhanv Foundation, India…reports Asian Lite News

By Well Acclaimed Bollywood Choreographer who brought Ball Room Dancing to India the one and only Sandip Soparrkar!

Honourable M.P Watford Mr Dean Russel was the Chief Guest of the evening. Respected Rohit Wadhwana (First Secretary – Economic, Press and Information), Mr Enoch Kanagaraj Founder Chairman ‘One Vision’ and Ms Krishna Pujara CEO Saheli were the Guests of Honour.

The air on 24th April, 2022 at Stanborough School, Watford was filled with madness, the moves, the smiles, the infectious happiness and the feeling of being a VIP! The desire to make the Ordinary feel Extraordinary by breaking the stereotypical thinking about ‘Models’ as well as the Dance drama performed by Sandip Soparrkar along with dance partner the beautiful Bharatnatyam Exponent and Actress Suhani Dhanki were the highlights of the show. Superb Sassy Host Darshini Joshi and the Rib-Tickling Dr Harpal Singh kept the evening alive and rocking. The Show was houseful despite being organised during the Easter break, the first long holiday immediately in post covid time.

Some of the dance schools and individuals who participated were Indradhanush Kids with Dance Drama on “Survivor”, Kuntals Dance Academy, Vishwam Kathak Kendra, Bharatnatyam by Akhila Rao, Odissi by daughter and mom Shanaoya Yadavh Nettu Yadavh Ranjan from Gairika Mathur Dance School ‘Nrityalaap’ , Little brother sis duo Adarsh Sinha and Ishi Sinha, adult choir group from Geetanjali Academy of Fine Arts, Jazz and Contemporary Dance by Emma Clandon and her Partner Ian F Green.

Rocking Fashion Show on the theme, ‘We all are beautiful, don’t dampen our smiles’

was a super hit. Models breaking stereotypical ideas of height, age, size! It was choreographed by Former Beauty Queen, Sakshi Abhinav Vishwesh Director ‘Miss, Mr and Mrs BritAsia’ Beauty Pageant. Show Stoppers were Ushaben Dixit 72 years old, Harshada Udani 67 years old, Tarla Mashru 65 yrs old

The event managed to raise 250 pounds to donate for Ukraine Refugees and Acid Attack Victims through Charity Partners One Vision Watford and Chhanv Foundation, India.

Special Supporters to the event were Enfield Saheli, Mission Sahyog, Babita Ashwani, BabitaMakeovers, Riddi Doshi Makeup Artist, JA Fashions Ankusha Sharma, Quidsia.A ( Eiwa Mua Makeup Artist ) , Ruchita’s – Ruchi Creations and Artist ( Specializing in Henna Art , Glitter Tattoos) , Kalpana Doshi of Laughter Yoga Fame, Harrow Care Plus Anjie Chhapia and Jayeeta Ghosh from GAOFAL Geetanjali Academy of Fine Arts, Dr Sanya Sharma, SpinLondon Vinay Gulati and Kavita Gulati, Radanks Dr Raj and Adamya Raj, Suresh Kumar Gupta from India Welfare Society.

The event very successfully managed to send a strong message on ‘Stop Acid Attacks’ and ‘We all are beautiful’, more power to us.

