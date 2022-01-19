If you are in mood to cook some fresh fish dishes at home, Chef Ashish Singh from Cafe Delhi Heights shares two recipes that are a part of the ‘Fish Trap Festival’ at the restaurant…by Puja Gupta



RAWA FRY BETKI



INGREDIENTS:



* Betki fish-180 gm



* Semolina-75 gm



* Green chilly thecha-25 gm



* Salt-1.5 gm



* Refined oil-150 ml



* Sabudana papad-1 no.



* Fish fry masala-3 gm



* Mustard oil-20ml



* Ginger garlic paste-25 gm



* Turmeric-1 gm



* Degi mirch-2 gm



* Lemon-1 no



* Smoked tomato chutney-30 gm



* Ginger-10 gm



* Garlic-10 gm



* Coriander-5 gm



METHOD:



*Take ginger garlic paste in a bowl and add chilli powder, turmeric and salt.



*Drizzle 2 spoons of mustard oil and mix it well.



*Flavour the fish fillets with the paste and then coat the pieces with rava.



*Add fair amount of refined oil in a preheated pan and shallow fry the fillets.



*Now serve rawa fry fish with chilly thecha, smoked tomato chutney and fried sabudana papad.





SALMON CARPACCIO WITH ROCKET, CHERRY TOMATO and BALSAMIC DRIZZLE



INGREDIENTS:



*Salmon-60 gm



*Rocket lettuce-25 gm



*Salt-1.5 gm



*Black pepper-1 gm



*Cherry tomato-15 gm



*Balsamic vinegar-15 ml



*Lemon juice-10 ml

METHOD:



*Skin the salmon fillet.



*Cut into very thin slices with a sharp knife and place it on a starter plate.



*Top up salmon with rocket lettuce and cherry tomato and season with salt and black pepper.



*Now serve salmon carpaccio with balsamic drizzle.

