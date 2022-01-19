If you are in mood to cook some fresh fish dishes at home, Chef Ashish Singh from Cafe Delhi Heights shares two recipes that are a part of the ‘Fish Trap Festival’ at the restaurant…by Puja Gupta

RAWA FRY BETKI

INGREDIENTS:

* Betki fish-180 gm

* Semolina-75 gm

* Green chilly thecha-25 gm

* Salt-1.5 gm

* Refined oil-150 ml

* Sabudana papad-1 no.

* Fish fry masala-3 gm

* Mustard oil-20ml

* Ginger garlic paste-25 gm

* Turmeric-1 gm


* Degi mirch-2 gm

* Lemon-1 no

* Smoked tomato chutney-30 gm

* Ginger-10 gm

* Garlic-10 gm

* Coriander-5 gm

METHOD:

*Take ginger garlic paste in a bowl and add chilli powder, turmeric and salt.

*Drizzle 2 spoons of mustard oil and mix it well.

*Flavour the fish fillets with the paste and then coat the pieces with rava.

*Add fair amount of refined oil in a preheated pan and shallow fry the fillets.

*Now serve rawa fry fish with chilly thecha, smoked tomato chutney and fried sabudana papad.


SALMON CARPACCIO WITH ROCKET, CHERRY TOMATO and BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

INGREDIENTS:

*Salmon-60 gm

*Rocket lettuce-25 gm

*Salt-1.5 gm

*Black pepper-1 gm

*Cherry tomato-15 gm

*Balsamic vinegar-15 ml

*Lemon juice-10 ml

METHOD:

*Skin the salmon fillet.

*Cut into very thin slices with a sharp knife and place it on a starter plate.

*Top up salmon with rocket lettuce and cherry tomato and season with salt and black pepper.

*Now serve salmon carpaccio with balsamic drizzle.

ALSO READ-Traditional Kerala Fish Curry

Advertisements
Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here