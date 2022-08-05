Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai’s digital economy

The visiting delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology in Ethiopia and executives from Perago Information Systems PLC…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Chambers organised a visit for a delegation from Ethiopia recently, welcoming 10 notable decision-makers from the public and private sectors.

The delegation was headed by Ewnetu Abera, CEO of Perago Information Systems PLC, the company mandated with implementing the .gov initiative for the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

The delegates sought to explore Dubai’s success in digital services, discuss the prospects of establishing potential business partnerships, and sign agreements that would support the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy, in addition to exchanging knowledge and expertise.

The delegation held eight meetings with representatives from Dubai Chambers, Digital Dubai, and several companies, including OnTime, Value Grid, Digital Falcon, and World1Media, to discuss opportunities for establishing partnerships and collaborations.

The delegation met with Khalid Al-Jarwan, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, who introduced them to the evolution of the digital economy in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the chamber’s efforts to fulfil the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the emirate as a world capital of digital economy and a leading destination for international digital companies.

Al-Jarwan stressed the importance of partnerships and collaborative efforts, highlighting Dubai’s competitive advantages to digital start-ups looking to expand globally.

Ethiopia is a leading digital start-up market in Africa and an important economic partner for the Emirate of Dubai, Al-Jarwan explained.

The delegates noted that Dubai and its public and private sectors had accumulated extensive experience that can help Ethiopia achieve the objectives of its Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai International Chamber, said that organising this delegation comes at a time when efforts are being made across the board to advance Dubai’s position as a global business destination, and a hub for international expertise in customer service and digital transformation. He noted that the visit has opened doors wide for future collaborations.

The visiting delegation toured the Membership and Documentation department at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, where they met with its Director Abdulla Al-Theeb and explored the smart services offered to members.

Al-Theeb highlighted the principles that the chamber’s customer service and digital transformation systems rely on, pointing out that customer happiness is a top priority that requires continuous investment to provide exceptional solutions for customers to complete their transactions easily and conveniently, saving them time and effort.

Ewnetu Abera said, “The experience exchange programme organised by Dubai Chambers allowed us to explore the digital technologies driving a new level of growth. We have also benefitted from the meetings we held with private sector companies, including start-ups and established corporations, to discuss opportunities for collaboration in the Ethiopian market. In addition, we will be working closely with Dubai Chambers to turn these meetings and discussions into productive business opportunities.”

