Sharjah Ruler sows seeds at massive wheat farm in Mleiha

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the ongoing food security projects in Sharjah aim to provide food needs and raise production rates to cover the needs of Sharjah’s cities and regions.

Sheikh Sultan launched the first phase of the wheat farm in the Mleiha, on Wednesday, pointing out the importance of these projects in light of the changes the world is witnessing, which may affect the availability of grains in addition to providing many jobs and other services.

He disseminated the seeds, marking the launch of the first phase of wheat cultivation, which covers an area of 400 hectares and is scheduled to be harvested in four months.

The Sharjah Ruler explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors, developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, and setting regulations and controls that limit misuse in food production.

He called on farmers to cooperate with Sharjah government in developing and maintaining their farms and establishing specialised farms, stressing that he will provide the necessary support for electricity and water services at reduced prices, in addition to providing technical and agricultural consultations to ensure the production of crops that are compatible with health standards and are free of harmful chemicals.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the quantities of wheat imports in the country amount to 1.7 million metric tonnes, and the amount of the emirate of Sharjah is 330 thousand metric tonnes, indicating that the wheat farm in Mleiha will contribute, after completing its stages and developing its crops, to reduce the percentage of wheat imports from abroad, pointing out that he referred to the value of agricultural land in terms of its location and suitable clay material.

The Sharjah Ruler discussed the main goals and concerns that stem from the various development projects in Sharjah, which achieves stability to the citizens and residents ensuring a decent life for them.

He pressed the button to launch the dissemination and irrigation operations, as the irrigation process relies on artificial intelligence by transmitting weather and soil status to the main centre for agricultural operations to regulate the rate of water consumption.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed about the project in terms of technical specifications and mechanisms used in irrigation and agriculture, in addition to the types of wheat seeds that will be planted, stressing that all the essential necessities for the success of these agricultural projects will be provided.

The project will be completed in three phases, the first phase will be on an area of 400 hectares, the second phase will be on an area of 880 hectares in 2024, and the third phase will reach its completion on an area of 1400 hectares in 2025.

The farm’s infrastructure has been completed, which includes irrigation lines equivalent to 13 linear metres and electrical works equal to 10,000 linear metres.

