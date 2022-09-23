‘UAE a pioneer in energy security and sustainability’

The operation of the third unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra highlights the UAE’s successful efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said the developments and challenges being witnessed by the entire world confirm the appropriate long-term vision of the UAE’s leadership and the forward-looking approach of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to energy security, which is the cornerstone of sustainable development.

The operation of the third unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra highlights the UAE’s successful efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, by diversifying the country’s sources of environmentally-friendly energy and reducing local carbon emissions, he added.

The units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which are among the most advanced in the world, have prepared a distinguished generation of Emirati engineers, operators and specialists in the peaceful nuclear power sector, one of the safest and most environmentally-friendly sectors, he further added, stressing that this generation has contributed to the advancement of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, as well as pursued the process of sustainable development in the UAE.

“The operation of the third unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will ensure energy security nationwide and underscores the country’s ongoing efforts to make the nuclear energy sector a key source in the generation of abundant, credible and environmentally-friendly electricity,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also noted that this achievement highlights the distinguished efforts of Emirati cadres, considering the continuous support of the UAE’s leadership, to complete the project on time and is in line with the highest international standards.

“This is a new achievement for Barakah, which will help create a carbonless economy and guarantee a prosperous future for generations to come,” he said in conclusion.

