The sixth annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has concluded after an action-packed, month-long celebration of fitness and wellness.

The Challenge, an initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, aimed at making Dubai a happier and healthier city, saw 2,212,246 participants committing to 30 minutes of exercise, every day, for 30 days.

Held from 29th October to 27th November 2022, the annual fitness movement featured an extensive range of free fitness events and activities across the city.

The Challenge offered an exhilarating month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages, DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, as well as 19 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes across the city.

In addition, participants had a chance to take part in two mega fitness events on Sheikh Zayed Road – Dubai Ride Presented by DP World, and Dubai Run Presented by Mai Dubai – in addition to the inaugural Expo City Dubai Sports and Fitness Weekend, offering over 45 partner sporting events and more than 13,000 free fitness classes.

The Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs alone were attended by more than 263,000 participants who had the opportunity to engage in diverse activities ranging from Padel tennis and football training to rowing and spinning, apart from several fun high-energy group workouts, suitable for all fitness levels.

